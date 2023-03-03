Alex Murdaugh booked in Midlands correctional facility

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Richard Murdaugh is spending the first part of his incarceration in the Midlands.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say Murdaugh was booked into Kirkland Correctional Reception and Evaluation Center Friday.

A spokesperson for the agency says like all inmates, Murdaugh will undergo medical tests, mental health and

education assessments, and SCDC will gather other additional background information.

Officials say the evaluation process takes about 45 days after witch he will be sent to one of

one of the state’s maximum–security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences.

Murdaugh was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences after being convicted of the murders of his wife and son in 2021.