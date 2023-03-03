Districts cancel after-school activities due to possible inclement weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Several school districts have issued cancellations for their after-school programs, activities, and athletic events due to the possibility of inclement weather.

Richland District One Schools — Athletic events scheduled for tonight are canceled due to possible severe weather.

— Athletic events scheduled for tonight are canceled due to possible severe weather. Lexington-Richland School District Five – School officials expect a return to normal operations tomorrow, March 4. Any further announcements will be made through the school district’s automated telephone system, website, and social media.

– School officials expect a return to normal operations tomorrow, March 4. Any further announcements will be made through the school district’s automated telephone system, website, and social media. Lexington Two Schools — All after-school activities are canceled today, March 3. After-school care at the elementary schools will stay the same. Dismissal times at schools will run on a normal schedule.

— All after-school activities are canceled today, March 3. After-school care at the elementary schools will stay the same. Dismissal times at schools will run on a normal schedule. Lexington County School District Three—All after-school activities for Friday, March 3rd are canceled. This includes all athletic practices, games, extracurricular programs, meetings, etc. All activities and events planned for Saturday, March 4th will continue as planned.

This list will be updated as further announcements are made.