Driver arrested for DUI after collision knocked down power lines in Lexington

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police have arrested a driver for DUI after a collision knocked down power lines this morning.

Officers say it happened before 3 a.m. at South Lake Drive/SC-6 near Addy Lane.

According to investigators, the at-fault driver followed too closely when the other vehicle slowed to make a turn, causing the collision that knocked down the power lines.

They were taken to the hospital and the road was reopened after the wreck and the power lines were cleaned up.