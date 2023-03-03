Driver arrested for DUI after collision knocked down power lines in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police have arrested a driver for DUI after a collision knocked down power lines this morning.
Officers say it happened before 3 a.m. at South Lake Drive/SC-6 near Addy Lane.
According to investigators, the at-fault driver followed too closely when the other vehicle slowed to make a turn, causing the collision that knocked down the power lines.
They were taken to the hospital and the road was reopened after the wreck and the power lines were cleaned up.