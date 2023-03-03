Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says two Lexington men have been arrested on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says two Lexington men have been arrested on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Joshua Daniel Callahan, 24 and Christopher P. Veltmann, 68, were investigated by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Callahan distributed child sexual abuse material and Veltmann distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Callahan was arrested on February 28 and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Veltmann was arrested on February 28 and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and faces up to 10 years in prison; and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.