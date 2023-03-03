Lidl recalls cocktail shrimp over listeria concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are a seafood lover you may want to listen up!

The grocery-chain Lidl is recalling a ready-to-eat cocktail shrimp product over listeria concerns.

Seven ounce Tapas Cocktail Shrimp was distributed to all store locations in the U.S.

The company says the recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained bacteria.

Lidl is asking customers who have purchased the shrimp to not eat it and return it to the store for a full refund.