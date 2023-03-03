Man faces charges for Columbia parking garage bomb threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A man is facing charges after he allegedly called in a bomb threat to the City of Columbia parking garages yesterday.

Police say no explosive devices were found.

The garages were evacuated and roads closed during the investigation.

Officers say the man accused of calling in the threat suffered a mental crisis and was given medical treatment.