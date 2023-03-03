SC Attorney General reacts Murdaugh guilty verdict

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Reaction is coming in from across the country over the guilty verdict handed down to Alex Murdaugh and has quickly become a trending topic on some social media platforms.

One of the individuals who is speaking out tonight, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Shortly after the Murdaugh was convicted in the double murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, Wilson spoke to the public about his thoughts.

Wilson saying,

“Today’s verdict proves your position and power in life do not matter: no one is above the law, and that includes Alex Murdaugh. It’s been a long six weeks, but Maggie and Paul Murdaugh deserved justice, and they certainly did not deserve to brutally die at the hands of someone who was supposed to love and protect them. Alex Murdaugh’s house of cards, built on the foundation of lies, manipulation, and theft, came crashing down. Let this be a warning: no matter who you are, if you break the law, the truth will come out and you will be brought to justice.”

Defense lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin refused to comment on the guilty verdict until after his sentence is announced Friday at 9:30am.