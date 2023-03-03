Scout Motors establishing operations in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Scout Motors is establishing its first manufacturing plant in Blythewood.

The company builds all-electric trucks and rugged SUVs. The vehicles will harken back to the Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980.

The $2 billion investment will bring 4,000 new jobs. More than 200,000 Scout vehicles will possibly be produced annually at this facility.

Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end of 2026, say officials.

Individuals interested in joining the Scout team should visit readySC’s recruitment website.