SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Aiken County.

Authorities say a New Ellenton police officer shot at an armed man after a traffic stop resulted in a car chase. No one was injured.

The man was later identified as 36 year-old Brandon Odairy Williams.

Williams was charged by SLED with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

He was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.