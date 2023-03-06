Columbia Police mourns loss of Officer Tony Rhinehart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are mourning the loss of one of their own today.

Officials say Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 2.

Rhinehart was most recently assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit, and served the City of Columbia from 1995 to 2012 before briefly retiring and then returning to the department.

Funeral arrangements are being made, and we will pass along those details when we get them.