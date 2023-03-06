Driver hurt in crash after vehicle rolled over

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo firefighters responded to a wreck yesterday that caused a vehicle to roll over, trapping the driver inside.

It happened at the intersection of Tram Road and St. Andrews Road.

Irmo and Lexington firefighters say they cut away a portion of the roof in order to safely remove the driver, who luckily only suffered minor injuries.

They encourage you to wear your seatbelts.