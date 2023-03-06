Fort Jackson welcomes new command sergeant major

Fort Jackson will welcome Command Sgt. Major Erick E. Ochs as its new command sergeant major.

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson will welcome Command Sgt. Major Erick E. Ochs as its new command sergeant major.

A change of responsibility ceremony is set to take place on March. 10 at 10 a.m. at Victory Field.

In his new role, Ochs will advise the commander on issues related to the enlisted ranks after Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier’s departure.

He will carry out policies and advise on training, performance, appearance and conduct of enlisted soldiers.

Ochs enlisted in the U. S. Army in January 1998 as an Infantryman. He has deployed twice to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan for combat operations.

Command Sgt. Maj. Ochs is a native of Reading, Pennsylvania and is married with three sons.