Irmo Police Chief addresses fake social media post regarding homicide

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department has addressed a fake social media post that has been circulating regarding the Feb. 14 homicide that occurred at a Kroger parking lot.

The fake post was reportedly made from Chief Bobby Dale’s personal social media, according to authorities.

The Dept. says any official statement made by the Chief would be issued through a press release or news source, not his personal account.

In a statement, Chief Bobby Dale says, “As a public figure, understandably, you are subject to this type of attention. What isn’t understandable is that someone would use the unimaginable tragedy of a family to get shares and social media clout.”

Authorities are working with Facebook to have the fake account identified, and the post removed.