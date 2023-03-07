Military looks for new recruitment avenues

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Army recruiters are struggling to meet enlistment goals, say one of their biggest hurdles is getting into high schools, where they can meet students one on one.

All are competing for young people in a tight job market where private companies are often willing to provide better pay and benefits.

Two years of the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiters’ access to public events and schools where they could find prospects. Army leaders are pinning their hopes on a new advertising campaign that will launch this week and bring back a tried and true army slogan from the 1980s: “Be All That You Can Be.”