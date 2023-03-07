UPDATE: Orangeburg deputies say 17 year-old missing male a hoax

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the case of a 17 year-old missing male was discovered to be a hoax.

In a statement released earlier this week, authorities said:

“We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may have caused. However, if you or someone you know has a missing loved one – we will be out there immediately doing everything we can to bring that person home. We thank you as the community we are so proud to be a part of for once again the diligence in keeping a lookout for what was reported as a missing person.”

