SC state officials release statements on Americans kidnapped in Mexico

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Senator Tim Scott released a statement today regarding the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico.

He says in part, “This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our state and nation, and I encourage others to join me in praying for the victims and their families.”

The U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina also released a statement on the kidnapping and murders.

Addair Burroughs says, “This is a shocking and heartbreaking event. We are working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to fully investigate the facts, take all appropriate action, and bring the victims home.”