South Carolina Connections Academy opens enrollments for 2023-24 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Connections Academy enrollments for grades K-11/2023-24 school year are now open.

The tuition-free, accredited, online academy is the largest public school in the state, serving around 6,370 students statewide.

For 15 years, state-certified teachers have taught students a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and fundamental life skills, say school officials.

SC Connections Academy senior Jada Bacote says, “It’s been a really great experience. Having the extra time allows me to spend time practicing music, traveling to auditions and participate in other extracurriculars, like volunteering. I also appreciate that I am able to focus more on my education and not worry about outside distractions.” Bacote plans to attend college for music therapy.

For more information about the Academy, visit the www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.