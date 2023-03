Midlands Mugshots March 7

24/24

YASMINE, JEFFREY ONEAL

MURDER / ATTEMPTED MURDER (USED BY PPP ONLY) PROBATION / VIOALTION OF TERMS OF PROB DOMESTIC / DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATUR MALICIOUS / MALICIOUS INJ TO REAL PROPERTY >$10 000 CHILDREN/LEGAL CUSTODIAN UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF CHILD OR HELPLE TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA