Paper tube manufacturer opening first South Carolina facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Summit Paper Tube, Inc. is setting up it’s first facility in Williamsburg County, a $1.68 million investment that state officials say will create 19 new jobs.

The North Carolina company is a manufacturer of spiral wound paper tubes used for paper, nonwoven fabric, shipping and cable reels.

The 49 Seaboard Road location will be the company’s first South Carolina location.