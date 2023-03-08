Paper tube manufacturer opening first South Carolina facility

Jessica Mejia,

Screen Shot 2023 03 08 At 102617 Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Summit Paper Tube, Inc. is setting up it’s first facility in Williamsburg County, a $1.68 million investment that state officials say will create 19 new jobs.

The North Carolina company is a manufacturer of spiral wound paper tubes used for paper, nonwoven fabric, shipping and cable reels.

The 49 Seaboard Road location will be the company’s first South Carolina location.

 

