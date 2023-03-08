RCSD to appear in court to oppose suspect bond reduction

Richland Co., SC (WOLO ) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is set to appear in a Richland County courtroom Wednesday to keep a suspect from being able to get a bond reduction.

According to authorities, the suspect, 17 year old Jamon Cheatham was trying to get away from police in a car they say was stolen. As Cheatham backed up the car he was allegedly driving, they say he struck Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman leaving her with significant injuries.

As a result of the August 10th accident, Cheatham was arrested and charged as an adult facing various offenses including, Hit and Run, and Attempted Murder. His bond at the time of his initial arrest was $150,000.00 dollars with special conditions including house arrest, and GPS monitoring. He never made though, and according to authorities has been held inside of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center since the 2022 incident.

Image: RCSD (Picture of suspect Jamon Cheatham)

Nearly 7 months later, RCSD says the defense attorney’s who are representing Cheatham are requesting his bond be reduced. Something Sheriff Leon Lott is opposed to. In fact, Sheriff Leon Lott says instances like this is one of the reasons he’s been fighting what he calls the “catch and release” and released a statement about why he and members of his department of opposed to the request.

“This suspect nearly killed one of my deputies and he should remain in jail while he awaits trial,” Lott said. “We know that an ankle monitor and house arrest does not deter crime.”

Image: RCSD ( Picture of Cheatham struck Special Response Team (SRT) Operator Sarah Merriman)