Richland County judge denies bond reduction motion for Midlands teenager charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Back in August of last year, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested 17-year-old Jamon Cheatham after an incident on Two Notch Road.

Cheatham was charged with attempted murder and other charges after backing a stolen vehicle into Deputy Sarah Merriman.

Wednesday in a Richland County courtroom, the defendant appeared at a bond reduction hearing as his attorney asked for the teen to be released from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center while he awaits trial.

However the judge kept the original bond, which was set at $150,000.

Those against Cheatham having a bond at all included Sheriff Leon Lott and Deputy Sarah Merriman herself.

After a lengthy recovery and two months off the job, Merriman spoke today about the August incident.

Cheatham will remain at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center ahead of his trial as he has not met the $150,000 bond. He faces charges for attempted murder, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

Sheriff Lott says the defendant has a lengthy history of prior offenses despite his young age.