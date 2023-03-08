Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott briefed by F.B.I on S.C. victim’s murdered in Mexico

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Lawmakers continue speaking out over the murders and kidnapping of four South Carolinians in Matamoros, Mexico Monday.

According to the Deputy Communications Director for the Senate Judiciary Committee says Wednesday night U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott were briefed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I) concerning the incident. While specifics discussed in the meeting were not given, Senator Graham is making his concerns over what is being described as a case of ‘mistaken identity’ known.

Senator Graham saying,

“It is time to change the game on how we deal with Mexican drug cartels”. Graham going on to say, Drug cartels in Mexico have been terrorizing Americans for decades. We are going to unleash the fury and might of the U.S. against these cartels. We are going to destroy their business model and their lifestyle because our national security and the security of the United States as a whole depends on us taking this decisive action.”

Senator Graham held a press conference Wednesday shortly after speaking with families of the victims who survived the attack and the loved ones left behind by those killed.

You can see the remarks he made during that press briefing in it’s entirety by clicking on the link provided HERE

As for the victims, One of the four South Carolinians kidnapped in Mexico is back home tonight.

The other surviving victim remains in Texas recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

The four were kidnapped in Mexico Friday in what Mexican investigators believe a Mexican drug cartel mistook the victims for members of a rival human trafficking group.