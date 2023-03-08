SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened yesterday, March 7 in Aiken County.

The driver involved drove away from a deputy following a traffic stop, say authorities.

According to investigators, the deputy fired a gun, striking the back of the vehicle.

No one was injured.

More information will be disclosed at a later time.