Midlands Pup-Shots! March 9

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
The Chicken Wing flavor puppies came to us with mama Chicken Wing from the local shelter, and they are absolutely precious
3/16
COOPER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
4/16
CHESNEY
Columbia
These ADORABLE puppies are the country litter, a hilarious group of 8 hound mixes who are almost ready for their forever homes!
5/16
DOLLY
Columbia
These ADORABLE puppies are the country litter, a hilarious group of 8 hound mixes who are almost ready for their forever homes! These little ones have a bit more growing to do, but will be ready in the next couple of weeks!
6/16
GARTH
Columbia
7/16
JUNIOR
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
8/16
MCGRAW
Columbia
9/16
NEPTUNE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
This 10 week old black labrador was one of 8 puppies, all of which have already found their final victories, except him!
10/16
REBA
Columbia
11/16
RHETT
Columbia,
12/16
RODNEY
Columbia
13/16
RUPERT
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
14/16
SRIRACHA
Columbia
The Chicken Wing flavor puppies came to us with mama Chicken Wing from the local shelter, and they are absolutely precious.
15/16
TERIYAKI
Columbia
16/16
ZIPPY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered
