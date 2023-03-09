RCSD seeking bond revocation for murder suspect connected to weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland investigators are seeking bond revocation for a 2021 murder suspect connected to a weekend shooting. The hearing is set to take place on March 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect, Tywon Grooms, 20, was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon after a shooting left a 19 year-old female in critical condition.

The incident happened in the 8300 block of Wilson Blvd around 1:30 a.m on Saturday.

The injured woman was in the backseat of a vehicle when she suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body, says RCSD.

She was transported to the hospital, placed on a ventilator and intubated while awaiting surgery. Officials do not believe she was targeted in the shooting.

He was released on a $10,000 surety bond the same day he was arrested.

Grooms was wearing a GPS ankle monitor that placed him at the place of the shooting, which was a condition of his bond for a 2021 charge for the murder of David Green.