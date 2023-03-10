Columbia Police make arrests in narcotics investigation
Columbia Police say several arrests have been made at a Mayer Street home during a narcotics investigation.
Authorities seized cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana & thousands of money.
The arrests come after multiple citizens complained about possible narcotics activity at the home.
One prolific offender was also arrested.
More information will be provided once charges are complete.