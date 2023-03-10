Columbia Police make arrests in narcotics investigation

Columbia Police say several arrests have been made at a Mayer Street home during a narcotics investigation.
Jessica Mejia,
Authorities seized cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana & thousands of money.
The arrests come after multiple citizens complained about possible narcotics activity at the home.
One prolific offender was also arrested.
More information will be provided once charges are complete.
