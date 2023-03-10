DHEC highlights available resources during National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The SC Department of Health and Environmental (DHEC) is highlighting National Women and Girls HIV/Aids Awareness Day and the work being done to reduce HIV infections in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Health and Environmental (DHEC) is highlighting National Women and Girls HIV/Aids Awareness Day and the work being done to reduce HIV infections in South Carolina.

Each year, organizations encourage women and girls to learn about how they can prevent HIV infections and how people with the virus can live a healthy life while also preventing it’s spread to others.

DHEC aims to promote their HIV self-testing program and increase awareness about PrEP, a once-daily pill or longer-acting shot that can be taken to reduce a person’s chances of getting HIV.

According to a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, women and girls accounted for 21% of new HIV diagnoses in SC between 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, there were 5,458 women and girls living with HIV in South Carolina. Among women recently diagnosed, 57% were African American, 23% were White, and 9% were Hispanic, say DHEC officials.

South Carolina residents can order a free at-home HIV test kit to find out their status.

Visit scdhec.gov/std to order a free kit online. DHEC’s Public Health departments also offer free HIV/STD testing by appointment. To schedule an appointment at a nearby DHEC health department, call 855-472-3432 or use the online Web Chat.

To learn more about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), the once-daily pill or longer-acting shot that can reduce HIV infections, visit scdhec.gov/prep, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437, or email PrEPMeSC@dhec.sc.gov.