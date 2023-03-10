Lexington woman charged with providing contraband to prisoner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington woman has been charged with contraband following her involvement with an inmate at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.

Tammy Dianne Anslow, 64, is charged with providing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

Anslow allegedly conspired with an inmate to leave a package of methamphetamines near the prison for the inmate to retrieve, say authorities.