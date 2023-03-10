Saluda County motor vehicle crash victim identified

SALUDA CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased individual involved in a two vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and Honda Sedan on Hwy 39 near Speigner Road on March 9.

The driver of the passenger car, 65 year-old Kimberly F. Bundrick, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The passenger car appeared to have traveled over the center line hitting the tractor-trailer head on, say officials.

Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.