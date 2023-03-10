Swansea woman charged with attempted murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– A Swansea woman faces multiple charges, accused of shooting into a vehicle with a child inside.

Shamara Janaye Greene, 20, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, stalking, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities say Greene was waiting for the victim and their child who were returning to their 100 block of Culler Road home on Thursday morning. The individuals knew each other.

Greene followed them as the victim drove away and shot at the car, according to officials. No one was injured.

The suspect left the scene but was quickly found and arrested. Greene had been sending the victim threatening messages before the incident, say investigators.

Greene is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.