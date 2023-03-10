Take a trip to Wonderland this weekend at Northside Christian Academy

Tyler Ryan speaks with Alice, the Mad Hatter, and a couple of Tweedles about the upcoming performance at NCA

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It is the classic tale of a bored you girl, who decides to follow a rabbit down a rabbit hole…because that is where they go…only to find herself in a strange new place with all kinds of characters.

This weekend, fifth to twelfth grade students at the Northside Christian Academy in Lexington take the stage for their production of Alice in Wonderland.

Tyler Ryan spent time with Alice, a hatter who was quite mad, some royalty, and a couple of tweedles, to learn more about the production.

You can find ticket information HERE.