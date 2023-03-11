Early morning road Closures in West Columbia for Kinetic Derby Day Test Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of West Columbia is reminding residents of road closures on March 11, 2023 during a test run for Kinetic Derby Day.

The test run for the obstacle course and side-by-side races will happen from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of Brookland United Methodist Church, 541 Meeting Street, West Columbia.

Residents can expect Meeting Street to be closed from North Witt Street to State Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to prepare for the test run.

Racers will be able to test out the Jello Explosion and Foam Surprise obstacles, say officials.

In addition to these obstacles, Whetzel’s Automotive’s rollback will be onsite for the first-ever start ramp at Kinetic Derby Day.

Registration is open at www.kineticderbyday.com.