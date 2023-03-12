NCAA Selection Show FAMdemonium Sunday at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. –Are you ready to cheer on the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team?

Fans can attend FAMdemonium at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday March 12, 2023.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m.

Organizers say it will features food trucks, photo ops around the concourse and a performance art creation by Jared Emerson ahead of the NCAA Selection Show which airs at 8 p.m.

Admission to the event is free with general admission seating.

Food trucks will open at 6 p.m. and purchased food will be allowed inside the arena. Fans will have to follow the usual clear bag policy at the arena, say organizers.

Inside the arena, fans are welcome to sit in Sections 104-106 for team introduction at 7:15 p.m., the art performance at 7:30 and the Selection Show at 8 p.m.

Parking will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis in Lots A and B in front of Colonial Life Arena.

After winning the 2023 SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks are guaranteed their 12th NCAA Tournament bid in as many seasons.