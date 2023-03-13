City of Columbia holding District Four special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia is holding a special election for District Four on March 28.



The following candidates are running in the election for a term ending on Dec. 31, 2025:





To verify your Council District and polling precinct, visit: https://gis.columbiasc.gov/cocinfo.

Check if your voting precinct has changed by watching this video by Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann: https://youtu.be/FFNNIt8rOkc.

For additional information please contact the Office of the City Clerk at (803)545.3045, cityclerk@columbiasc.gov, or visit www.cityclerk.columbiasc.gov/elections.