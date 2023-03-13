Columbia College announces new director of athletics
President Tom Bogart has announced Glen M. Crawford the next Director of Athletics at Columbia College.
Crawford has decades of experience in college athletics, serving as a coach and leader at Reinhardt University and Lander University.
He hopes to guide Columbia College Athletics to a place of national prominence and create a positive impact on student-athlete and fan experiences.