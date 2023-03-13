Columbia College announces new director of athletics

President Tom Bogart has announced Glen M. Crawford the next Director of Athletics at Columbia College.
Jessica Mejia,
Img 57341

Courtesy of Columbia College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Tom Bogart has announced Glen M. Crawford the next Director of Athletics at Columbia College.

Crawford has decades of experience in college athletics, serving as a coach and leader at Reinhardt University and Lander University.

He hopes to guide Columbia College Athletics to a place of national prominence and create a positive impact on student-athlete and fan experiences.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts