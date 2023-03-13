CPD searches for suspected Frankie’s Fun Park shooter

Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police are searching for a suspected gunman who remains on the loose tonight.

CPD says just after 9pm they responded to Frankie’s Fun Park along Parkridge Drive for reports of a shooting inside the business.

According to authorities, once they arrived at the scene they located one victim, a female police say was left injured in the lower body as a result of the shooting.

Police continue questioning employees, review surveillance video as they search for the suspected gunman they say fled from the area after the opening fire in the entertainment facility.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.