Denny’s offering free coffee today for daylight savings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Denny’s is helping Americans adjust to daylight saving time today by serving free, fresh coffee to rewards members nation-wide.
Denny’s Rewards members can redeem the free cup of coffee by accessing a coffee coupon through their digital wallet.
Pickup the coffee at your nearest dining location from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time today.
If you’re not a rewards member, sign up at dennys.com/rewards, to receive a free cup of coffee with your meal.
Offer valid in-store only.