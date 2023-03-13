Denny’s offering free coffee today for daylight savings

Denny's is helping Americans adjust to daylight saving time today by serving free, fresh coffee to rewards members nation-wide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Denny’s is helping Americans adjust to daylight saving time today by serving free, fresh coffee to rewards members nation-wide.



Denny’s Rewards members can redeem the free cup of coffee by accessing a coffee coupon through their digital wallet.

Pickup the coffee at your nearest dining location from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time today.

If you’re not a rewards member, sign up at dennys.com/rewards, to receive a free cup of coffee with your meal.

Offer valid in-store only.