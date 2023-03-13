Fairfield Sheriff’s Office: Shooting at residence leaves 1 dead

Fairfield deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened late Friday night at a home on Reservoir Road in the Winnsboro area.

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield officials are investigating a shooting incident that happened late Friday night at a home on Reservoir Road in the Winnsboro area.

Authorities were called to the resident at around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a person being shot with a firearm.

Altrone T. Burrell, 46, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, say deputies. The weapon was recovered.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred during a physical altercation between Burrell and his girlfriend.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.