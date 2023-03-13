GasBuddy: SC gas prices up 13 cents in a week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prices at the pump are on their way back up.

According to data tracker Gas Buddy, averages prices for a gallon of gas in the Palmetto State rose more than 13 cents since last Monday.

The average price per gallon in the Midlands is $3.13.

That’s up from just over $3.00 from a week ago.

If you’re looking for a bargain the marathon station on Two Notch Road has regular for $2.89 a gallon.