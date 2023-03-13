Local Living: USC Jazz Festival, St. Pats in 5 Points, & more

Here's a look at some of the event happening around town in your Local Living.

USC Jazz Festival Finale’

The USC Jazz Festival will mark it’s finale on Saturday at the Koger Center for the arts with a special performance featuring Michael Dease and the USC Left Bank Big Band.

The performance is set to begin at 7:30 P.M. and is free to members of the public. Click HERE for more information.

Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

The annual Saint Patrick’s Day Festival is this Saturday in Five Points.

During this years event, the ‘Get to the Green’ 5k/10k and 1 mile family fun run will be held at 7:30 a.m. The event gates open at 10am with a parade, entertainment and more being held throughout the day.

general admission in advance is $25 and $30 day of.

To purchase tickets click on the link provided HERE

The Big Red Barn Retreat

The Big Red Barn Retreat is hosting an oyster roast fundraiser on Saint Patrick’s day!

The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at Stone River. Event goers will be served a buffet including unlimited oysters, B.B.Q., green beans, mac and cheese, slaw, corned beef and cabbage, dessert and more!

Green beer will also be on tap and the first 150 people will get a commemorative green pint glass. Tickets are on sale now for $60. You can purchase your tickets by clicking on the following link located HERE.

Annual Easter Egg Hunt for Kids with Special Needs

Mark your calendars now! The Lugoff community and surrounding areas are invited to a Special Needs Kids Easter Egg Hunt on April 2 from 1 to 4 p-m.

During the event, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will offer K-9 demonstrations, two separate egg hunts that will be held depending on a children’s age and a magician will also be on hand. If you are interested in finding out more about the event, or would like to purchase tickets to attend click on the link HERE