Richland Library hosts first pop-up art show of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is hosting this year’s first Pop-Up Art Show on March 18 at the Wheatley location.

The show will feature artist Jerod Chandler, a self-taught artist who hopes to make others feel emotions through his bright and colorful pieces of art.

Other local, emerging visual artists will also be featured in the shows.

The public is invited to meet the artist, browse the art, or make a purchase.

Check out these upcoming shows:

• Thursday, April 6 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Boyd Plaza for Pop-Up Art Show: First Thursday Edition *This will be a Special Exhibition in partnership with the First Thursday on Main event.*

• Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Richland Library Blythewood for Pop-Up Art Show