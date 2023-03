South Carolina Senator Kimpson headed to the White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)β€” One South Carolina Senator is heading to the White House.

Senator Marlon Kimpson from Charleston said he will step down later this year to serve on the advisory committee for trade policy and negotiations at the White House.

He’s not the only South Carolinian chosen to serve in the White House.

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was announced as the new director of the Office of Public Engagement.