St. Pat’s in Five Points returns to Columbia on March 18

St. Pat's in Five Points is returning to Columbia for it's 41st year on March 18.

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)—St. Pat’s in Five Points is returning to Columbia for it’s 41st year on March 18.

The festival will kick off in the morning with its annual Get to the Green road race and St. Pat’s Parade.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 online only at StPatsColumbia.comand at the gate for $30. All tickets are non-refundable.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card at the gate on the day of the festival.

Children 12 and under are admitted free with a guardian that is 21+. Animals are not allowed.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, March 18 (7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 5K, 10K and 1-Mile Family-Fun Run)

◦ Packet Pick Up

▪ Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ 1940 Blossom Street

▪ Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ 1940 Blossom Street

▪ Saturday, March 18 (Race Day) from 6:30-7:30 a.m.

▪ Start/finish line

10 a.m. Festival Gates Open

• The 41st annual St. Pat’s in Five Points will officially open to the public.

10 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade

• Hosted by Carolina Gold Construction.

• St. Pat’s Parade, a one-mile stretch starting on Devine Street and ending on Sims Avenue, starts at 10 a.m. This year’s grand marshal will be City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Pot O’ Gold Playland

• Open to all children 12 and under for free, the Pot O’Gold Playland will feature balloon artists, magicians, carnival rides, inflatables and more! Pot O’ Gold playland will be located at 800 block of Harden Street and 2000 block of College Street.

12-7 p.m. Live Music

• Music kicks off across six stages with local, regional and national artists.

7 p.m. Festival Ends

Live Music Line Up

• Greene Street Stage

◦ Ryan Monroe of Band of Horses + Josh Roberts (12 p.m.)

◦ George Fetner and the Strays (1:10 p.m.)

◦ Stop Light Observations (2:40 p.m.)

◦ Doom Flamingo (4:10 p.m.)

◦ Moon Taxi (5:40 p.m)

• Harden and Blossom Stage

◦ Opus and the Frequencies (12 p.m.)

◦ Sam Burchfield (1:10 p.m.)

◦ flipturn (2:40 p.m.)

◦ Brook and The Bluff (4:10 p.m.)

◦ Hippo Campus (5:40 p.m)

• Saluda Stage

◦ E.Z. Shakes (12 p.m.)

◦ Drayton Farley (1:10 p.m.)

◦ 49 Winchester (2:40 p.m.)

◦ Travis Denning (4:10 p.m.)

◦ Nate Smith (5:40 p.m)

• Santee Stage

◦ Rex Darling (12 p.m.)

◦ Easy Honey (1:10 p.m.)

◦ Stagbriar (2:40 p.m.)

◦ Villa*Nova (4:10 p.m.)

◦ Drivin N Cryin (5:30 p.m)

• Fountain Stage

◦ FatRat da Czar – Festival host

◦ Shekeese Tha Beast

◦ VooDoo Child

New this year is Bang Back Electro Alley Way, dedicated to the electronic dance music fans:

• MUNNYUP (11 a.m.)

• DJ Kevin Snow (12 p.m.)

• Rhythm Mechanic, B2B + DJ Mark Britt (1 p.m.)

• M3RMADE, B2B + Chef Pandah (2 p.m.)

• JAYHO (3 p.m.)

• DewPoint, B2B + Player 1 (4 p.m.)

• Expansion, B2B + Kabel (5 p.m.)

• Digital Rapport (6 p.m.)

Street Closures

• Friday, March 17

◦ 8 a.m. – 2100 block of Greene Street.

◦ 6 p.m. – 600 block of Harden Street and 700 Block of Saluda Avenue.

• Saturday, March 18

◦ 2 a.m. – All other streets within Five Points.

Clear Bag Policy

• Approved Bags and Items:

◦ Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

◦ A clear bag shall be clear from top-to-bottom and up to a 2″ trim/border on the bag is generally acceptable.

◦ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

◦ Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

◦ Medically necessary items.

◦ Strollers.

◦ Baby and toddler items.

• Prohibited Bags and Items:

◦ Purses larger than a clutch bag.

◦ Briefcases.

◦ Backpacks.

◦ Fanny packs.

◦ Cinch/drawstring bags.

◦ Luggage of any kind.

◦ Computer bags.

◦ Binocular cases.

◦ Camera bags.

◦ Folding chairs.

◦ Lawn chairs.

• Free parking is being offered in the RV Lot at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds located at 1308 Rosewood Drive. The COMET will be running free shuttles every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

• The shuttle drop-off/pick-up location will be at Blossom and Laurens streets.

Handicap Parking

• Handicap parking will be available inside the former Wells Fargo lot located at 705 Saluda Avenue. All patrons will need to follow the following route:

◦ From Blossom Street, turn left on Pickens Street.

◦ Take a right on Greene Street then right on Laurens Street and back down to Blossom Street.

◦ Proper identification will need to be displayed for patrons to access the lot.