American Idols Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken discuss concert coming to Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – American Idols Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to the Midlands as for their 20th Anniversary Reunion concert tour.

20 years after American Idol Season 2, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard are heading to Newberry. The two artists say their lives changed overnight after the show and often look back on their journey in disbelief .

“I have those moments often and it usually comes in the form of being on stage with someone I used to idolize – like when I got to go to Japan and sing on stage with Natalie Cole or when I got the chance to tour with Boys II Men,” says Studdard.

“We both were not the type of folks that you would expect to be the biggest pop stars. I was a hot mess from Raleigh, N.C. and Ruben was this sort of quiet, big guy from Alabama,” says Clay.

American Idol season two finale continues to be the most watched episode. “We remind people all the time. I tell them I’m the reason and the prep-work,” says Clay.

Ruben and Clay will be appearing as mentors for this season of idol competitors.

“You tell them the things that could have derailed you in your success, you can see some of the mistakes that you’ve made that could have kept you from but the grace of God kept you from being in the position you’re in,’ says Studdard.

While Clay plans to bring some of Simon’s attitude to this season. “Simon prepared us for a real world in the music industry that’s not always going to tell you you’re wonderful.”

The duo is inviting you to join them at Newberry Opera House.