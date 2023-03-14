Lexington PD: Truck, driver sought in $3,000 property theft

Lexington Police are seeking information regarding the theft of over $3,000 in personal property.

Courtesy: LPD

Courtesy: LPD

Courtesy: LPD

Courtesy: LPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police are seeking information regarding the theft of over $3,000 in personal property.

Security footage shows an unidentified person driving an early 1990’s GMC or Chevrolet pickup at the 100 block of Dustin Court near midnight on March 1, say authorities. The driver may be involved in this case.

Officials say the truck has a silver took box on it and may be green, blue, or grey in color.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers or Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.