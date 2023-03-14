PRO-LIFE VS. PRO-CHOICE: SC groups voice opinions on abortion as statehouse debate continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The debate concerning abortion continues not just in the statehouse but among different groups in the Palmetto State.

With lawmakers in the statehouse failing to compromise on a bill, pro-choice and pro-life supporters are making their representatives hear their voices in the meantime.

“So far, abortion is protected in South Carolina up to about 22 weeks. It’s important that people understand and recognize that,” said Ann Warner, CEO of the group Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN).

However since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, there has been a renewed push in the Palmetto State to ban abortion by pro-life groups.

“Women do not need abortion. Abortion hurts women and ultimately takes the life of an innocent human being,” said Alivia Grace Talley, a Clemson student who is the president of the organization Tigers for Life.

“Since 1973, over 63 million lives have been lost to this tragedy,” said Carolina Funk, who works in legislative affairs for the Diocese of Charleston.

Last year, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the Fetal Heartbeat Bill which outlawed abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The judges decided that abortion fell under South Carolinians’ right to privacy.

“That decision was made striking down the six-week ban. It’s frankly preposterous that we have a new bill in the Senate that’s the same version,” Warner said. “In the House, there’s a total abortion ban that would go even further.”

The bill in the House is known as the Human Life Protection Act. It passed by a vote of 83 to 31.

“This bill protects innocent babies at all stages of development and vulnerable mothers from abortion,” Talley said.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

“South Carolina Senate, let’s embrace life,” Funk said.

Last fall, the Senate failed to compromise with the House on an abortion bill.

WREN’s CEO believes lawmakers should not even be allowed to make that decision at all.

“The South Carolina General Assembly does not know best. Individuals know best,” Warner said. “They should have the power to make those decisions in collaboration with their healthcare providers.”

While both sides of the debate do not agree on much, they do agree that pro-life and pro-choice supporters alike need to reach out to their representatives.

“You need to make sure they are representing you and not partisan or extreme ideological positions,” WREN’s CEO said. “They need to hear from you and represent the best interests of their constituents.”

“Call your legislators. Write them letters,” said Brooke Larkin of the Palmetto Women’s Center. “Talk to the people around you. Take a stand for those who cannot stand for themselves.”