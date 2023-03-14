Scout Motors hosts public meeting in Blythewood

Image: Scout Motors Company Logo

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —Job growth and a chance for the Richland County community to learn about a major economic development.

Monday night a public meeting was held in Blythewood to give residents a chance to ask questions about scout motors.

the company announced plans last week …to build a manufacturing plant in Blythewood.

Scout Motors says the $2 billion dollar facility will likely produce more than 200 thousand vehicles annually. The company says over several years they anticipate being able to create upwards of 4 thousand jobs.

Residents, town and state officials met to discuss the development with some of the biggest questions surrounding how it might impact the area.

More public meetings will be held in the future giving as many people as possible a chance to find out more about the new company automotive company.