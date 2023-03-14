SLED: 75 year-old man arrested on armed robbery charges

Jessica Mejia,
Mugshot

John Henry Stack,
Jr., Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged 75 year-old John Henry Stack Jr. with Armed Robbery and Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal.

According to arrest warrants, on March 10, Stack entered the Anderson Brothers Bank and approached the teller line.

He presented a lighter as a gun, demanded cash, and handed a pillowcase to the teller. Afterwards he fled in a white Ford Focus.

Stack was arrested in Myrtle Beach and admitted to the robbery.

He was booked at The J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts