Governor McMaster names Shrivastava-Patel as Chair of DHEC Board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster nominated Seema Shrivastava-Patel to be the next chair of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control.

Shirvastava-Patel has served on the Board since 2018 and has been Vice Chair since 2021. She is a University of South Carolina graduate.

According to a press release provided to ABC Columbia News, Governor McMaster says, “Shrivastava-Patel is a highly respected member of the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control and with six years of experience she is an expert on the workings of DHEC. With this extensive knowledge of the agency and her experience as Vice Chair, she is the best choice to lead a smooth transition that will propel the agency forward and advance South Carolina’s public health and environmental missions.”

Shrivastava-Patel helped navigate the agency through the COVID-19 pandemic, renewed focus on recruitment and retention of staff, improved customer service, and led the search for a new agency director.

If confirmed, Shrivastava-Patel will become the first person of color and the second woman to lead the Board.

The Board oversees the operations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The seat was left vacant when former Chair Robert Bolchoz resigned from the position in December.