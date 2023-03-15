Pay raises approved for Forest Acres Police Department officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Forest Acres City Council approved pay increases for all sworn police officers.

A certified officer’s starting salary is now $51,206 in Forest Acres, say city officials.

The vote came Tuesday during its council meeting where Councilman Thomas Andrews categorized the $2000 raise as “overdue.”

A sworn officer can start at $42,535 and make the full $51,206 after graduating from the academy and receiving their certification.

The city is currently looking to hire four more certified police officers.

FAPD has been led by Chief Donald Robinson since the spring of 2022.